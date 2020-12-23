MEMO in conversation with: Reza Zia-Ebrahimi

Join us for a live conversation with Dr Reza Zia-Ebrahimi, historian of nationalism and race at King's College London, to discuss Islamophobia in France in light of President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments about Islam being 'in crisis'.

Dr Zia-Ebrahimi has extensively worked on the development of racial forms of nationalism in Iran. His current research aims to retrieve the many points of contact between the histories of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other forms of racism, which have been ignored, or deliberately obscured.

Twitter: @RezaZiaEbrahimi