Sudan: Judge in Bashir trial steps down

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - SEPTEMBER 1: Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir appears in court in Khartoum, Sudan on September 1, 2020. Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the 1989 military coup that brought him to power. More than 20 former officials are standing trial alongside al-Bashir. ( Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency )
 December 23, 2020 at 5:08 pm

The judge presiding over the trial of Sudan's ousted President Omar Al-Bashir over the 1989 coup that brought him to power announced yesterday that he is stepping down, citing health concerns, the official TV station reported.

In the trial's ninth hearing, Judge Essam Mohamed Ibrahim told the court that this is the last hearing that he will preside over in this case, adding that he is stepping down due to high blood pressure and other health issues.

He added that he already notified the head of the judiciary of his decision and the case has now been assigned to another judge.

Ibrahim adjourned the trial until 5 January.

The defendants' lawyers have repeatedly criticised the court and alleged that the trial is political. Al-Bashir is being tried over his role in the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

He was toppled in April 2019 following mass protests against his rule.

