Sudan: Judge in Bashir trial steps down

The judge presiding over the trial of Sudan's ousted President Omar Al-Bashir over the 1989 coup that brought him to power announced yesterday that he is stepping down, citing health concerns, the official TV station reported.

In the trial's ninth hearing, Judge Essam Mohamed Ibrahim told the court that this is the last hearing that he will preside over in this case, adding that he is stepping down due to high blood pressure and other health issues.

He added that he already notified the head of the judiciary of his decision and the case has now been assigned to another judge.

Ibrahim adjourned the trial until 5 January.

The defendants' lawyers have repeatedly criticised the court and alleged that the trial is political. Al-Bashir is being tried over his role in the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

He was toppled in April 2019 following mass protests against his rule.

READ: Ethiopia, Sudan agree solution to end unrest at border