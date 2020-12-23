Ethiopia, Sudan agree solution to end unrest at border 

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that Addis Ababa and Khartoum reached a final accord to resolve the ongoing border crisis.

The announcement followed negotiations between an Ethiopian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Yemek Mekonnen, and the authorities in Sudan.

According to the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Dina Mufti, the border dispute between the two countries is to be resolved peacefully, through dialogue.

Sky News quoted Mufti as saying that the enemies of Ethiopia who sought to exaggerate the problem have failed and will not succeed in doing so.

Khartoum also announced that the Sudanese-Ethiopian joint political committee held in the Sudanese capital is discussing redrawing the border between the two countries and will set a date for the start of this process.

Khartoum sent extensive military reinforcements to the border with Ethiopia to regain control over land from an Ethiopian militia in the Fashaqa area, eastern Gedaref.

About 26 years ago, Ethiopian armed groups seized lands from Sudanese farmers in Fashaqa after forcefully expelling them.

'Border with Ethiopia is defined, we will not give up one inch of our land', says Sudan army