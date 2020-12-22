Sudanese army retakes towns from Ethiopian militias

Security sources in Sudan said on Monday that the army has retaken three towns from Ethiopian militias. The Sudanese troops apparently entered the Khurshid region, which has been under the control of the militias for 21 years, Al Arabiya TV channel has reported.

The developments came after the Sudanese Transitional Partners' Council held its second meeting on Sunday at the Republican Palace, headed by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council. Al-Burhan gave a presentation on the developments on the eastern border of Sudan following the killing of Sudanese soldiers in an Ethiopian attack against the army.

In a press release, spokeswoman Maryam Sadiq Al-Mahdi said that the Council saluted the armed forces and their efforts to protect Sudan and its lands and citizens, and safeguard the nation's sovereignty.

Al-Mahdi pointed out that the Council agreed that diplomacy should play a role in promoting good-neighbourly relations, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation with Ethiopia. "Sudan is connected to Ethiopia by kinship and common interests," she added.

Sudan army: 'Border with Ethiopia is defined, we will not give up one inch of our land'