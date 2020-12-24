Portuguese / Spanish / English

Covid forces Gaza to close churches for Christmas

Due to Covid cases rising in Gaza, churches are forced to close for Christmas
A Christmas tree outside of a church in Gaza, 24 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A worshipper praying inside a church in Gaza, 24 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Assistant Pastor Rev. Yousef Assad of the Catholic Church Of The Holy Land, Latin Parishes in Gaza, 24 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A Christmas tree outside of a church in Gaza, 24 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Christmas decorations on display outside a church in Gaza, 24 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

