Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Statement: 26 Palestine journalists inside Israel jails

December 26, 2020 at 2:58 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli soldiers throw smoke grenades at a group of people including journalists, near a gate leading to Hebron's main al-Shuhada street,, during an annual demonstration in memory of the 1994 Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, in Hebron, on 22 February 2019. [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli soldiers throw smoke grenades at a group of people including journalists, near a gate leading to Hebron's main al-Shuhada street,, during an annual demonstration in memory of the 1994 Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, in Hebron, on 22 February 2019. [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
 December 26, 2020 at 2:58 pm

The Journalist Support Committee (JSC) confirmed on Friday that there are currently 26 Palestinian journalists inside Israeli jails, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement reported by Anadolu Agency, the JSC, an NGO reporting on violations against Palestinian journalists, revealed that last week the Israel occupation forces arrested Palestinian journalist Laith Jaara from his house in Tulkarm.

Jaara, according to the JSC, was the last Palestinian journalist to be arrested by the Israeli occupation forces, noting that his detention brought the number of Palestinian journalists currently inside Israeli jails to 26.

The JSC condemned the continuous Israel detention campaigns against Palestinian journalists.

Head of the JSC Saleh Al-Masri conveyed:

Israeli occupation intentionally detains the Palestinian journalists and puts off their hearings in an attempt to block the reality they report to the world.

Al-Masri added: "The Israeli occupation continues the detention of Palestinian journalists in violation of all the international laws and conventions which guarantee protection for free speech and freedom of expression."

He called for the international journalistic bodies: "To put pressure on the Israeli occupation in order to stop its systematic aggression against the Palestinian journalists."

As of December, Palestinian official sources disclosed that there are about 4,400 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including 700 patients.

Read: Social media suppresses up to 80% pro-Palestine content

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments