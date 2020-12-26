Portuguese / Spanish / English

US-supplies convoy targeted by explosive device in Iraq

December 26, 2020 at 11:29 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
US soldiers perform a security check on their Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles near the Kuwaiti border as part of the last US military convoy to leave Iraq on December 18, 2011 near Nasiriyah, Iraq [Lucas Jackson / Pool/Getty Images]
The Iraqi Defence Ministry announced on Friday that an explosive device detonated on a convoy of Iraqi trucks carrying supplies for the US-led international coalition on Al-Diwaniyah highway, south of the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry's media department disclosed that the explosion wounded a driver, causing damage to his vehicle.

According to Anadolu Agency, this is the fourth such attack within one week. The Turkish news agency confirmed that one attack occurred on Sunday, another on Monday and a third on Wednesday.

Washington accuses armed groups related to Iran of carrying out the attacks targeting its embassy and military bases.

Shia armed groups, including Iraqi Hezbollah linked to Iran, have threatened to attack the US military forces bases in Iraq if they do not withdraw, based on the parliamentarian resolution stipulating the end of foreign existence in the country.

The resolution was adopted on 5 January following the assassination of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

