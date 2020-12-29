Egypt, Jordan push to revive the peace process

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II have agreed to revive the peace process and to resume Palestinian-Israeli peace talks, Rai Al-Youm news site reported yesterday.

In a statement, the Egyptian presidency said that Al-Sisi had received a phone call from King Abdullah and discussed the latest updates about regional issues, "especially the Palestinian cause."

According to the statement, the two sides agreed on the importance of "reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

Palestinian-Israeli talks stalled in 2014 after Israel refused to stop its illegal settlement expansion and release a batch of Palestinian prisoners as they had agreed to do as a goodwill gesture prior to talks beginning.

