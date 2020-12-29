Egypt to build ties with Libya govt to counter Turkey influence

Egypt has decided to be more open to the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in an effort to country the Turkish influence in the areas under its control, the Arab Weekly reports.

On Sunday, the newspaper said, an Egyptian security delegation met with officials from the GNA to discuss the ceasefire with the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Cairo's efforts to become a mediator between the two sides.

The delegation stressed the importance of stopping all Turkish arms exports, the need to dismantle armed militias, and Egypt's rejection of all Turkish military bases in Libya.

Local sources revealed last week that Turkey continues to provide education, healthcare and humanitarian assistance to Libya, in addition to military support, as part of its commitment to the agreements concluded with the GNA.

Turkey supported the United Nations-sponsored political process which led to the creation of the GNA in 2015.

