Iran official: Sadr remarks on Iran-US tensions 'suspicious', 'harmful'

Head of the Iraqi Sadrist movement Muqtada Al-Sadr's remarks regarding Iranian tensions with the US are "suspicious" and "harmful", a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Saeed Khatibzadeh described the timing of Al-Sadr's remarks, in which he called for Iraq not to be dragged into any Iran-US conflict, as "suspicious" and "harmful", stressing that Tehran does not want any tension in the region, but will defend its national security.

On Friday, Al-Sadr condemned the rocket attacks on diplomatic missions in Iraq and called on both the US and Iran to keep his country away from their conflict.

In his response to the Iraqi Shia leader, the Iranian foreign ministry official said the Iranian diplomatic missions in Iraq had been attacked in the past, adding that "attacking diplomatic missions in Iraq is unacceptable and condemned".

READ: Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on US Embassy in Baghdad