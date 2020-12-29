Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco lawyers appeal to Supreme Court to cancel Israel deal

December 29, 2020 at 2:35 pm | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News, Palestine
TOPSHOT - Director General of Israel's Population and Immigration Agency Shlomo Mor-Yosef (L) and Minister Delegate to Morocco's Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohcine Jazouli sign an agreement at the Royal Palace in the Moroccan capital Rabat on December 22, 2020, on the first Israel-Morocco direct commercial flight, marking the latest US-brokered diplomatic normalisation deal between the Jewish state and an Arab country. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Director General of Israel's Population and Immigration Agency Shlomo Mor-Yosef (L) and Minister Delegate to Morocco's Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohcine Jazouli sign an agreement at the Royal Palace in the Moroccan capital Rabat on December 22, 2020 [FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images]
 December 29, 2020 at 2:35 pm

A group of lawyers in Morocco appealed to the Supreme Court today requesting the annulment of all decisions that promote relations between the North African country and Israel, signed as part of the normalisation deal.

According to Anadolu Agency, this includes a reversal in "political, diplomatic, economic and tourism spheres."

The petition comes after Morocco and Israel agreed to normalise relations in a deal brokered with US help earlier this month.

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call with Morocco's King Mohammed VI. As part of the deal, the US recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region, a disputed area claimed by both Rabat and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Rabat says the move is not normalisation, but rather a resumption of official relations that began in 1993 but were suspended in 2002.

The lawyers, however, added that the decisions that have been taken as part of the normalisation process are against the general administration of Morocco as well as against the Constitution, the United Nations Convention, international legitimacy and the Vienna conventions.

The agreement with Israel also drew condemnation from Palestinians.

After the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalise ties with Israel this year. While welcoming the resumption of relations with Israel, the king claimed Morocco's position regarding Palestine remains unchanged.

