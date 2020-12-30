Egypt teacher shot dead by student in Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian teacher working at a school in Saudi Arabia was shot dead by one of his teenage students last week. The 35-year-old named as Hani Abdel Tawab was an English teacher at a middle school and had reportedly been killed by a 13-year-old student following an altercation in the classroom after the student was not satisfied with the grading of his examination.

According to reports, the student waited for the teacher outside the school and was accompanied by his 16-year-old brother. The suspects are then believed to have taken Abdel Tawab to the Al-Sulayyil General Hospital in Riyadh before fleeing. Having spent almost a week in the intensive care unit, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects have since been arrested and the Egyptian government has confirmed the murder of Abdel Tawab. Egypt's Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Nabila Makram conveyed her "sincere condolences"to the family of the victim and stated that "Investigations into the incident will be pursued in coordination with the Egyptian embassy in Riyadh, as well as coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite the return of the deceased's body to the homeland at the request of his family."

The minister also expressed confidence in the Saudi judiciary that the perpetrators will receive a penalty in accordance with the laws governing the kingdom.

