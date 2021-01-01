Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq government: 'No reason to postpone early elections'

January 1, 2021 at 4:01 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
An IKRG's security officer casts his vote earlier for the parliamentary elections at an elementary school in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 28 September, 2018 [Feriq Fereç/Anadolu Agency]
An IKRG's security officer casts his vote earlier for the parliamentary elections at an elementary school in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 28 September, 2018 [Feriq Fereç/Anadolu Agency]
 January 1, 2021 at 4:01 am

The Iraqi prime minister's Advisor for Elections Affairs Abdul-Hussein Al-Hindawi confirmed on Thursday that the early elections slated for 6 June, 2021, will take place as scheduled.

Al-Hindawi told reporters that as many as 750 mobile teams from the election commission will start updating voter data at the beginning of next month, in preparation for the elections.

"All the requirements to hold the early elections are available, and there is no justification to postpone the date," he explained, adding that there are promises from the Council of Representatives to approve the Federal Court law during the next few weeks.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi affirmed his government's intention to proceed with holding early elections.

READ: Iraq, upstream countries discuss water quotas

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments