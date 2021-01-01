Iraq government: 'No reason to postpone early elections'

The Iraqi prime minister's Advisor for Elections Affairs Abdul-Hussein Al-Hindawi confirmed on Thursday that the early elections slated for 6 June, 2021, will take place as scheduled.

Al-Hindawi told reporters that as many as 750 mobile teams from the election commission will start updating voter data at the beginning of next month, in preparation for the elections.

"All the requirements to hold the early elections are available, and there is no justification to postpone the date," he explained, adding that there are promises from the Council of Representatives to approve the Federal Court law during the next few weeks.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi affirmed his government's intention to proceed with holding early elections.

