Syria regime files complaint with Security Council against Israel airstrikes

The Syrian regime's Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint with the United Nations (UN) secretary-general and the president of the UN Security Council against Israel over its targeting of Syrian territories, Syria's SANA news agency reported.

In its letter, the Syrian ministry announced: "The Israeli repeated attacks on Syrian lands are evidence of the occupation authorities' continuing practice of state terror and arrogance." The ministry warned: "This dangerous, aggressive approach by Israel is a result of the unlimited support provided by the United States of America and some other members of the UN Security Council who provide it [Israel] with impunity."

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called on the Security Council to assume its responsibility and maintain international peace and security, taking: "Firm and immediate measures to stop these repeated Israeli terrorist attacks on Syrian lands."

The letter comes after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes against sites of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia near the Damascus countryside.

