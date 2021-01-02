Kuwait schools to resume after vaccinating 65% of population

Students will return to schools in Kuwait after 65 per cent of the Kuwaiti population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Al-Qabas newspaper revealed.

The Kuwaiti daily reported that it would not be obligatory for teachers to be vaccinated. However, they were included within the recommended categories to be vaccinated.

The source stressed that all required measures will be taken to protect students on their return to schools, noting that a precise plan had already been laid down for this, in cooperation with related ministries.

On Thursday, Kuwaiti Minister of Education Higher Education Ali Al-Mudhaf announced the cancellation of paper and online exams for the first term of the academic year 2020-2021, as part of COVID-19 measures.