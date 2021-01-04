Jordan continues to address Israel 'violations' in Jerusalem, insists PM

Jordan will continue to address all Israeli practices and violations in occupied Jerusalem, Prime Minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, announced yesterday.

"The kingdom will continue exerting efforts to achieve a just peace for the Palestinian people, based on the international legitimacy resolutions, the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital," Al-Khasawneh told lawmakers.

He stressed the country was "continuing to confront all practices and violations by the Israeli occupation authorities, and attempts to change the existing historical and legal situation in Jerusalem, based on the historical Hashemite guardianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in it."

The Jordanian government, he noted, would continue "to confront all practices and violations carried out by the Israeli occupation, as well as its attempts to Judaise the history of Jerusalem."

