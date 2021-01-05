Israel forces raid, fire tear gas into West Bank hospital

Israeli occupation forces raided a Palestinian hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm and fired tear gas into it in the early hours of yesterday morning, the Wafa news agency reported.

Director of Thabet Thabet Government Hospital, Haitham Shadeed, told Wafa that he and the medical staff were shocked when Israeli occupation forces raided the hospital's courtyards and the Outpatient Clinics Section's waiting room at 3:30am and fired tear gas inside.

The raid spread fear and panic among medical staff and patients, especially children and the elderly, Wafa said. No casualties were reported.

There's no childhood in occupied Palestine

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila denounced the raid as "a new Israeli crime that violates all international treaties and the Geneva Conventions."

She called on the international community to intervene to protect the Palestinian people and put an end to the unabated Israeli violations.

The minister pointed out that this was the third attack by Israeli forces against Palestinian hospitals in less than a month.

Israeli forces attacked Al-Durra Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah and Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm.