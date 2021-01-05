Liverpool's Mo Salah donates oxygen tank to covid patients in Egypt

Egyptian Liverpool football star, Mohamed Salah, has donated an oxygen tank to the Basyoun Central Hospital in Egypt's southern governorate of Gharbiya "to support coronavirus patients' treatment," the local Nagrig Charity Association announced yesterday.

Director Hassan Bakr told local Al-Kahera Wal Nas channel that Salah donated the "installation of a medical oxygen tank to alleviate the suffering of coronavirus patients in his home village of Najrij in the Gharbiya governorate."

Salah's donation comes after reports that numerous public hospitals had run out of ventilator equipment. In recent days, anger prevailed across social media after a video showing the death of six coronavirus patients in El Husseineya Central Hospital in Ash Sharqia province after the medical centre ran out of oxygen went viral.

On Sunday, the Egyptian prosecutor said that an investigation had been opened into the hospital's alleged oxygen deficiency, as well as the death of patients. Egypt's Heath Minister Hala Zayed claimed that the patients didn't die due to lack of oxygen and accused the Muslim Brotherhood of spreading rumours.

Egypt has recently been witnessing a remarkable spike in the number of infections. So far, a total of 142,187 people have contracted the virus, 7,805 of whom have died, and 113,898 others recovered, according to the US' Worldometers.

Mo Salah set up the Nagrig Charity Association in 2017.

