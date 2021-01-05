Syria's Assad killed more than 30 people in Daraa since December

More than 30 people were killed in assassinations and explosions carried out by the Assad regime in the Daraa province of Syria since early December 2020, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

According to the rights group, SOHR activists have monitored military build-ups in Daraa province, as regime forces are amassing scores of infantry soldiers in Al-Dahiyah area in the south-west of Daraa city.

These troops have been deployed in buildings and houses in the area, the report explains.

According to SOHR sources, regime forces seek to deploy their troops in the western countryside of Daraa with the aim of destroying several villages and towns and arresting suspects.

READ: Syria, Russia discuss obtaining covid vaccine

In November it was revealed that the Syrian regime tortured 98 people over the last two years violating the 2018 Daraa agreement, according to local sources.

In 2018, Russia along with the Syrian regime signed a deal allowing thousands of oppositionists and civilians a safe passage to other opposition-held regions while they launched an attack on Daraa, the birthplace of the Syrian revolution.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.