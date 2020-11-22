Syrian regime killed 98 people in Daraa

The Syrian regime has tortured 98 people in the last two years violating the 2018 Daraa agreement, according to local sources, Anadolu reports.

The regime tortured many people who resided in Daraa and applied for amnesty based on the agreement, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

Those tortured included about 40 former soldiers who left the Syrian army when the civil war began.

According to the Syria TV news website, a former police officer, Muaz Ata El-Samidi, who applied to the regime for amnesty was executed on Saturday. His family was asked to take his body.

Samidi left the regime forces in 2012.

In 2018, Russia along with the Syrian regime signed a deal allowing thousands of rebels and civilians a safe passage to other rebel-held regions while they launched an attack in Daraa, the birthplace of the Syrian revolution.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

READ: Syria appoints veteran diplomat Faisal Mekdad as foreign minister