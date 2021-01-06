Egypt: Opening border does not mean full reconciliation with Qatar

Progress in the talks between Egypt and the Gulf States that boycotted Qatar do not mean full reconciliation, the New Khaleej reported Egyptian media saying yesterday.

Reporting the Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk, the New Khaleej said that "activating this agreement is conditional on Qatar's implementation of the demands requested by Egypt."

Yesterday, the Saudi foreign minister said that the kingdom and its three Arab allies – the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt – agreed to restore full ties with Qatar, Al Jazeera reported.

His remarks came after Gulf leaders signed a "solidarity and stability" agreement in Saudi Arabia as they met for the annual Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.

According to Al-Shorouk, the agreement included 13 terms that would not be immediately met, but committees would be formed with representatives from the four countries to discuss them under Kuwaiti mediation.

The Egyptian newspaper reported that the issue of the Muslim Brotherhood is on the top of the terms to be discussed in order to reach full reconciliation.

On Monday evening, Kuwait announced the opening of land, air, and sea borders between Saudi and Qatar.

The Guardian reported a reconciliation agreement was signed yesterday.

