Tunisian president calls for efforts to end conflicts

Tunisian President Kais Saied demanded Wednesday that the UN contribute to addressing reasons that cause conflicts because he said hostilities continue to threaten world peace and security, Anadolu reports.

Saied urged countries to mobilize efforts to support the UN to draft comprehensive strategies to build worldwide peace during a virtual UN Security Council meeting presided over by Saied.

"There would be no security, no peace without a comprehensive, fair, integrated and sustainable development that preserves the dignity of the human anywhere," said Saied.

He also called for a world cooperation to confront the threat of the coronavirus stressing that the UN is working to make a vaccine available to all.

Saied reiterated Tunisia's commitment to serve world peace, security and sustainable development to realize peoples' aspirations.

Tunisia assumed the rotating presidency of the Security Council as a non-permanent member Monday, marking a fourth time for the north African nation.

