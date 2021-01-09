Israel army announces 1,149 COVID-19 cases among soldiers

The Israeli occupation army announced on Friday 1,149 COVID-19 cases among its soldiers, while 11,024 other soldiers are currently in quarantine, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army statement noted that 25,685 soldiers had until Friday received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Health Ministry announced 7,597 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Israel to 474,357, including 3,596 deaths.

According to the ministry, there are 920 cases in critical conditions, 248 in moderate conditions and 220 are connected to ventilators, while the total active cases are 65,514.

On Wednesday, Israel imposed a full lockdown to last for two weeks, in light of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

WATCH: Israel excludes Palestinians from covid vaccine