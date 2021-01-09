Top diplomat: Turkey aiming to turn new chapter with EU

Turkey is working to turn new chapters in its relations with the EU, the country's foreign minister said Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

"In 2020, because of some of the problems that we experienced with some member countries, there have been occasional tensions in our relations with the EU, which is not a situation that we wish," Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a press conference with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya in the Spanish capital Madrid.

"But, with the approach of Spain and some other countries, rather than tension, dialogue has been opted for, and the most recent summit prepared the groundwork for this," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold a video conference on Saturday, added Cavusoglu.

The top diplomat will also visit Brussels to hold talks with the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Jan. 21.

