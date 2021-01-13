Egypt denounces Israel's approval of new settler units in West Bank

Egypt yesterday condemned Israel's approval of the construction of 800 new settler units in the occupied West Bank, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Cairo considered the settlement units' construction "a new violation of international legitimacy resolutions."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez "expressed his grave concern over the consequences of such repeatedly steps which undermine the chances for a two-state solution, at a time when various international parties are exerting diligent efforts towards reviving the negotiation track between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, as well as the negative repercussions of such practices for the regional security and stability," a statement on the ministry's official Facebook page said.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the approval of the construction of 800 new settler units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

