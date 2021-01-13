EU calls on Iran to abandon 20% uranium enrichment plans

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has called on Iran to abandon its efforts to enrich uranium at 20 per cent and described the move as "a very serious development" with "potentially severe proliferation implications".

"We are calling upon Iran to avoid ramping up tensions and to divert its current direction," Borrell said.

He added that the EU welcomes the positive statements made by US President-elect Joe Biden regarding the nuclear agreement.

Borrell affirmed the bloc's determination to preserve the nuclear agreement and to support all diplomatic efforts to ensure the US' return to it and Iran's full implementation of its obligations.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently informed the UN Security Council that Iran intends to enrich uranium at 20 per cent at its Fordow nuclear facility.

On 2 January, Iran confirmed a plan to increase uranium enrichment up to 20 per cent as a countermeasure against US sanctions.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed severe sanctions previously lifted under the agreement.

