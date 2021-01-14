Envoy: Sudan army seized 9 Ethiopia camps

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan Yibtalal Amero yesterday accused the Sudanese army of seizing nine camps inside Ethiopian territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

"We were surprised by the Sudanese army's attacks on Ethiopian territory, and the seizure of nine camps since November," Amero told representatives of international organisations and ambassadors of foreign countries in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

The Ethiopian diplomat called for stopping the Sudanese army's attack on Ethiopia in order to find a solution by peaceful means, explaining that in 1972 the committee tasked with demarcating the borders between Sudan and Ethiopia did not submit its reports on solving the problem of agriculture and settlement, adding that the Ethiopian farmers cannot be removed from the area.

On Tuesday, the head of Sudan's National Border Commission, Dr. Moaz Ahmad Tango, denied claims that the Sudanese forces' had taken control of Ethiopian territories.

"There are no Sudanese forces on Ethiopian territory, but rather they are in Sudan and know the borders of their country," he told Anadolu.

For the past two months, Sudan has been deploying troops to its eastern borders with Ethiopia under the pretext of reclaiming territories that had been controlled by Ethiopian militias and farmers since 1995.

The border demarcation agreement between the UK and Ethiopia dates back to 1902, prior to Sudan's independence in 1956. Disagreements over this issue are still ongoing.

