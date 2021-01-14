Russia: US terror label on Houthis may have negative effect

The US decision to declare Houthis rebels, who fought the central government in Yemen's civil, a "terrorist organisation" could negatively affect the political process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Lavrov said he hopes the move does not affect the political settlement in Yemen and he welcomed the formation of a new government in Yemen.

He spoke at a news conference after meeting his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and voiced support for UN initiatives to establish dialogue with the armed Ansarullah organization regarding political issues.

The Russian diplomat also said some wanted to prevent talks as he cited last month's missile attack that targeted the Aden Airport as a plane carrying the new Yemeni government arrived.

"I do not want the political process to be effected negatively from this decision but many of us, including UN representatives, are expressing fears that a negative effect may appear," he said.

