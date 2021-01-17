Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israelis continue anti-Netanyahu protest

January 17, 2021 at 10:01 am | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News
JERUSALEM - NOVEMBER 28: People wearing costumes gather to protest against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding his resignation over corruption cases and his failure to combat the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic outside of the House of the Prime Minister (Beit Aghion) in West Jerusalem on November 28, 2020. ( Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency )
People wearing costumes gather to protest against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding his resignation outside of the House of the Prime Minister (Beit Aghion) in West Jerusalem on November 28, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 January 17, 2021 at 10:01 am

Thousands of Israelis protested Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite a coronavirus quarantine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Demonstrators gathered at bridges and crossroads from the north to the south of the country, intensifying protests in front of Netanyahu's residence, according to Haaretz newspaper.

Protesters carried banners that read: 'Netanyahu is the great fraudster' and shouted slogans demanding his resignation.

Demonstrators have continued anti-Netanyahu protests for 30 weeks because of his failure to effectively fight the coronavirus and a decline in economic and social conditions.

READ: Was the US Embassy move to Jerusalem actually a hoax?

Categories
CoronavirusIsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments