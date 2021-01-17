Israelis continue anti-Netanyahu protest

Thousands of Israelis protested Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite a coronavirus quarantine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Demonstrators gathered at bridges and crossroads from the north to the south of the country, intensifying protests in front of Netanyahu's residence, according to Haaretz newspaper.

Protesters carried banners that read: 'Netanyahu is the great fraudster' and shouted slogans demanding his resignation.

Demonstrators have continued anti-Netanyahu protests for 30 weeks because of his failure to effectively fight the coronavirus and a decline in economic and social conditions.

