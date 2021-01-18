Chairman of Israel opposition ready to form government coalition with Arabs

Chairman of the Israeli Opposition and Yesh Atid party MK Yair Lapid announced on Saturday that he is ready to form a government supported by the Arab Joint List, RT reported.

Speaking to Israeli TV Channel 12, Lapid revealed that he was planning to add Arabs to his party's electoral ticket.

"It was a loss that we did not do it in the current Knesset," he expressed. "I hope we reach good relations with the Joint List like Netanyahu's relations with it."

At the same time, Lapid said he was ready to ally with leader of the New Hope party Gideon Sa'ar, who defected from Netanyahu's Likud party.

Following criticism for Netanyahu's visits and meetings with Arabs, the Likud party confirmed that it is not planning to ally with representatives of the Arab Joint List.

Lieberman: 'Arabs cannot be partners in coalition government'