Fatah is ready to overcome all election obstacles, says official

January 18, 2021 at 1:08 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Electoral employees sort out ballot papers after polling stations closed in the northern West Bank village of Deir al-Hatab on October 20, 2012. Polling stations were closed in the West Bank after 12 hours of voting in the first Palestinian election since 2006, with voters casting their ballots in a municipal poll that was boycotted by Hamas. AFP PHOTO/JAAFAR ASHTIYEH (Photo credit should read JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images)
Electoral employees sort out ballot papers after polling stations closed in the northern West Bank village of Deir al-Hatab on October 20, 2012 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
Fatah official Munther Hayek said on Sunday that the movement is determined to overcome all obstacles so that the Palestinian people can exercise their right to choose their representatives.

"We are moving towards ending the division and achieving Palestinian and geographical unity to confront all projects aimed at eliminating our people's dream of freedom and independence," said Hayek.

He explained that the decree issued by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to hold the elections is a first step towards ending the division. The guarantors of the success of the elections are the Palestinian people, the official pointed out, as they will monitor the factions' intentions.

