Palestine Central Elections Committee to meet with factions ahead of Cairo talks

The Palestinian Central Elections Committee is set to hold meetings with representatives of the Palestinian factions to brief them about the administrative issues related to the elections, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported on Sunday.

Plans for such meetings came following the presidential decrees issued by the Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, which stipulated holding parliamentary elections in May, presidential in July and Palestinian National Council elections in August.

The Palestinian factions are also planning to travel to Cairo to hold meetings and discussions on the arrangements and execution of the elections.

Meetings of the committee aim only to discuss the administrative issues related to the elections process, while the political issues will be discussed among the Palestinian factions in Cairo.

The committee will start its work on 10 February by calling for Palestinians to register to vote.

