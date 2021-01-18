Tunisia: 200 people arrested in protests

An official in the Tunisian Ministry of Interior said yesterday that more than 200 people were arrested after "riots" targeting public and private property, has reported. Protestors were objecting to the measures put in place to restrict the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The security forces intervened to protect property from vandalism," explained ministry spokesman Khaled Al-Hayouni.

On Saturday night and Sunday morning, clashes erupted between the security forces and protestors in the capital Tunis and other governorates. According to Al-Hayouni, the public prosecution service will look into the disturbances.

The Ministry of Health announced the imposition of a four-day lockdown last Tuesday. The lockdown started on Thursday and ended on Sunday at 6 am local time as part of a package of preventive measures to confront Covid-19.

As of Saturday, the number of virus infections in Tunisia had reached 177,231. There have been 5,616 fatalities and 127,854 people have recovered.

