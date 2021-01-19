Egypt security arrest chef for 'immoral' penis-shaped birthday cakes

Egyptian security services have arrested a chef who made cakes in the shape of male and female private parts for a birthday party at Al-Jazirah Club.

The news has sparked controversy in the state-run press, who have quoted other members of the club complaining that the people who participated in the party, and the organiser, should be investigated.

One source in the security forces said that it was "incitement to immorality."

OH No! PEniS aNd VaGIna CuPcaKEs!! WHaT aN AtRoCiTy! WHerE ArE thE AuThoriTies!!

—

People in #Egypt (and in the media) really be upset about old ladies enjoying genital cupcakes for a birthday more than rampant sexual violence and harassment in the country. نادي الجزيره pic.twitter.com/NTP4gXvqfv — Mohamed Khairat (@khairatmk) January 18, 2021

Read: First suspected coronavirus case in Egypt's Al-Qanater women's prison

The Ministry of Youth and Sport issued a press statement saying that it would form a legal committee to take an appropriate decision regarding the incident, whilst the manager of the club said he was studying the CCTV cameras to identify who were the perpetrators.

Critics have criticised the Egyptian government for their growing crackdown, mainly on women, under the name of "immorality" and "debauchery."

Several TikTok women have been prosecuted on the grounds that the videos they post online offend family values.