Egypt security arrest chef for 'immoral' penis-shaped birthday cakes

January 19, 2021 at 4:01 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Policemen standing guard at Borg el-Arab prison near the Egyptian city of Alexandria on 20 November 2019 [MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP via Getty Images]
Egyptian security services have arrested a chef who made cakes in the shape of male and female private parts for a birthday party at Al-Jazirah Club.

The news has sparked controversy in the state-run press, who have quoted other members of the club complaining that the people who participated in the party, and the organiser, should be investigated.

One source in the security forces said that it was "incitement to immorality."

The Ministry of Youth and Sport issued a press statement saying that it would form a legal committee to take an appropriate decision regarding the incident, whilst the manager of the club said he was studying the CCTV cameras to identify who were the perpetrators.

Critics have criticised the Egyptian government for their growing crackdown, mainly on women, under the name of "immorality" and "debauchery."

Several TikTok women have been prosecuted on the grounds that the videos they post online offend family values.

