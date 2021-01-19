Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia deploys military reinforcements to northeastern Syria

January 19, 2021 at 11:22 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, Turkey
Russian troops escort a convoy of Syrian civilians leaving the town of Tal Tamr in the northeastern Hasakeh province, as they return to their homes in the northern town of Ain Issa in the countryside of the Raqqa region, via the strategic M4 highway, on January 10, 2021. - The town of Tal Tamr is on the front line between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian factions supported by Turkey. Civilians stranded on both sides of the line because of heavy fighting, have been able to return to their homes during the past few days. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian troops escort a convoy of Syrian civilians leaving the town of Tal Tamr in the northeastern Hasakeh province via the strategic M4 highway, on January 10, 2021 [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
Head of the Russia-Syria Joint Monitoring Centre Dmitry Suntsov announced on Monday the deployment of additional Russian military units to northeastern Syria.

Suntsov confirmed that an additional Russian military police unit had been deployed to the city of Hasaka in northeastern Syria to strengthen the joint observation posts with the Syrian regime forces, and to contribute to calming the conflict in the region.

He explained that the Russian reinforcements would be posted in the towns of Ain Issa, Tal Tamer and Amuda and other residential centres, in order to monitor compliance with the ceasefire and provide assistance to the local population.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish forces established a control tower on the outskirts of the M4 highway connecting northeastern Syria to the western part of the country.

Last December, Russia and the Syrian government agreed with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to establish three joint military observation posts in the town of Ain Issa.

According to the agreement, the posts will monitor the ceasefire and violations of "Turkish-governed" zones in the region.

