Putin says Syria decisions serve Russia's interests first

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that when making decisions regarding Syria, his priority is serving Russian interests first, local media reported.

"When making decisions about the Syrian track, I start primarily from the interests of the Russian state, not from emotional feelings or hatred," he clarified.

Vesti news website revealed in a documentary, No room for error. Christmas Visit to Damascus, the details of the preparations for Putin's visit to Syria in January, 2020.

In the documentary, Putin indicated that the threat of terrorism from areas controlled by "professional gangs" in Syria continues, even after defeating them.

Remarking on the decision to intervene militarily in Syria, the Russian president expressed: "We felt at that moment that the terrorist threat from the Syrian lands was increasing, as gangs took control of almost all of the Syrian lands and fortified themselves in the country."

In September 2015, Russia began its aerial intervention in Syria, after the Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad requested military support from Moscow against the opposition.