3 killed in Libya navy academy explosion west of Tripoli

Three people were killed on Wednesday when a fire broke out followed by an explosion at an ammunition warehouse at a naval academy in the Janzour region, west of the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Italy's Nova News Agency quoted Libyan officer, Ali Al-Khalidi, as saying that the Naval Academy commander, Brigadier General Ahmed Ayoub and Brigadier Salem Abu Salah, as well as another person, were killed in the explosion.

The explosion also wounded five others and caused material damage.

The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) has not issued any statement about the cause of the explosion.

The explosion came hours after a visit by the Chief of General Staff of the GNA's Forces, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Al-Haddad, to the academy's headquarters.

The academy is located 11 kilometres from the United Nations Support Mission in Libya's headquarters, in the Janzour region.