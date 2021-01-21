Iraq, KRG form new committee to rearrange industry, trade relations

The federal government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced, on Wednesday, the formation of a new joint committee, the first in 17 years, to resolve outstanding issues related to industry and trade relations, Anadolu News Agency reported.

"We have decided to form a committee to undertake the task of coordination and solving problems in the industrial and commercial sectors" Kurdish Minister of Trade, Kamal Muslim, said during a joint press conference, with the Iraqi Minister of Industry, Manhal Al-Khabaz in Erbil.

"During the meeting we discussed industrial development, trademarks, industrial zones and cities, coordination, and cooperation in all fields, and following up on decisions issued by both sides on the subject of protecting the local product," he added.

Over the past years, the different laws prevailing in the Iraqi federal government and the KRG have negatively affected commercial and industrial movement between the region and Baghdad.

