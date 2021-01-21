Israel 'putting no pressure on Hamas to agree a prisoner swap'

A veteran Israeli journalist and defence analyst said on Wednesday that Israel has so far failed to put pressure on Hamas to agree on a prisoner swap deal, Arabi 21 has reported.

Writing in Israeli Hayom, Yoav Limor explained the reasons for Israel's failure in this matter. Hamas, he pointed out, has remained steadfast.

"Israel should be worried because the talks are floundering," said Limor. "It lost an opportunity to use the coronavirus crisis in the negotiations with Hamas."

Even so, he added, while there is no precise information, all possibilities remain open. "Hamas is seeking to send a signal to Israel on different issues, including the humanitarian, economic and Covid-19 issues in Gaza, as well as a prisoner swap."

