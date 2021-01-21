Saudi Arabia looks for political solutions in Yemen, Syria, Libya

The Saudi government announced on Tuesday that it is looking to achieve security and stability in the region, as well as supporting political solutions in Yemen, Syria and Libya.

In a ministerial council meeting, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz stressed on the: "Importance of reaching a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause based on the international resolution and the Arab Peace Initiative."

The king also reiterated the significance of: "Resuming talks between [Israel and the Palestinians] in order to achieve peace in the region."

Meanwhile, the king condemned the Houthi breaches of the Stockholm Agreement, of using Hodeida governorate for launching attacks, ballistic missiles, terrorist operations, and for sending explosive drones and boats.

King Salman asserted that the Houthi acts: "Are a real threat to regional and international security." He also indicated that these acts "undermine political efforts."

During the meeting of the ministerial council, the king briefed the attendants about the phone call he received from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The king shared that they had discussed the recommendations of the 41st meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as international issues including the security collaboration with the US, commercial relations among the GCC countries, cultural variety, the dialogue of religions and combating sexual harassment.