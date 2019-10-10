Houthis: Saudi violated Stockholm ceasefire over 30,000 times in Yemen

The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said on Tuesday that the Saudi-led coalition has committed 1,594 violations of the Sweden-backed ceasefire during the past two months, totalling 30,597 violations since the Stockholm Agreement was signed.

During the press conference, the spokesperson for the alliance between the Houthi movement and remnants of the Yemen army who were loyalists to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, released the statistics of the violations stating: “The army forces and popular committees have carried out their obligations according to the Stockholm Agreement, and now the other party has to implement its obligations.”

Saree also highlighted the on-going blockade in the strategic port city of Hudaydah and indicated that they may have to respond to coalition attacks on citizens there, reaffirming that any military escalation will be responded to in kind.

“We reiterate that the talk on peace cannot be combined with the continuation of the siege, which causes the death of many of Yemeni people,” the spokesman concluded.

On Sunday Yemenis gathered in protest against the on-going blockade on the city outside the UN headquarters in Hudaydah and criticised the UN for its silence over “Saudi crimes”, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

The Saudi-led coalition has reportedly seized ships carrying oil, foodstuffs and medical supplies heading to Houthi-controlled territory. Critics have said the policy amounts to a “genocide of the Yemeni people”.

Hudaydah became the focus of the war last year when the coalition twice tried to seize its port to cut off the main supply line of the Houthis, whom they accuse of smuggling Iranian weapons, including missiles that have targeted Saudi cities. The group and Tehran deny the accusations.

The UN supervised Stockholm Agreement calls for a ceasefire to be implemented over the city.

