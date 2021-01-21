Saudi FM: Saudi embassy in Doha will reopen 'in days'

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Qatar will reopen "in days", Al Arabiya TV channel said on Thursday, citing Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan, Reuters reports.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed earlier this month at a summit to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge Doha denies.

