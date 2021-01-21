Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi FM: Saudi embassy in Doha will reopen 'in days'

January 21, 2021 at 9:44 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 14: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud holds a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not seen) following their meeting in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021. ( Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout - Anadolu Agency )
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud at a press conference in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021 [Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabia's embassy in Qatar will reopen "in days", Al Arabiya TV channel said on Thursday, citing Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan, Reuters reports.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed earlier this month at a summit to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge Doha denies.

