Tunisia: Ennahda representative Meherzia Labidi dies from coronavirus

Speaker of Tunisian Parliament Rached Ghannouchi has announced the passing of representative Meherzia Labidi who died Friday at dawn, aged 57.

This came in a post published by leader of the Ennahda movement Ghannouchi on his Facebook page.

He expressed: "The eyes are shedding tears and the heart is grieving, and we will not say except what pleases our Lord. Our sister, the cultured fighter and leader of Ennahda movement, the vice-president of the National Constituent Assembly and the deputy Mrs Meherzia Labidi has passed away."

He added: "On this painful occasion, we ask Almighty Allah to have His great mercy on her, to bless her with the Supreme Paradise in the company of Prophets, Messengers and the Righteous. May Allah bless her family and loved ones with patience and comfort."

Ghannouchi did not mention the cause of Labidi's death, but local media reported that she died of coronavirus.

Labidi, the most senior elected woman in the Middle East, was also one of the most prominent leaders of the Ennahda movement. She served as vice-president of the Constituent Assembly between 2011 and 2014.

Labidi also chaired the global network of Faithful Women for Peace, an international organisation concerned with women, development and peace.

Labidi holds a master's degree in economic translation, English literature and theatre studies. She also studied translation at the European Institute of Human Sciences in Paris, specialising in women's studies, religion and society.