Ennahda: 'Vandalising public and private property is not freedom of expression'

Tunisia's Ennahda movement has condemned the vandalism during the ongoing protests in several regions of the country. The movement said that it regards what is happening as a symptom of the deteriorating social and economic situation.

"We are deeply concerned about the attacks on private and public property, and the looting and sabotage of administrative and commercial facilities in the country for two nights," said Ennahda's Shura Council on Monday. It insisted that such an approach will only cause the situation to deteriorate even further.

Vandalism, said the movement, is uncalled for. "It is a violation of all forms of civil protest and peaceful expression guaranteed by the law and the constitution. All Tunisian women and men should stand together against all vandalism that targets the country's security and does little to reassure citizens."

The army was forced to intervene over the weekend to protect vital installations as protests turned into disturbances and riots. The Interior Ministry confirmed that more than 600 protestors were arrested.

Tunisia: Don't trade freedom for security, warns former assembly president