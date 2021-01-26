Eastern-based Libya authorities free kidnapped Egyptians

Libya's Eastern-based authorities in Tobruk have freed 32 Egyptians who were kidnapped by criminal gangs, Egyptian newspaper Al Youm Al Sabei reported citing a Libyan security source.

The freed Egyptians had crossed the border into Libya illegally.

The Libyan source said that security forces arrested and are currently questioning a number of suspects who are believed to have been involved in the kidnapping and blackmailing of foreigners, especially Egyptians.

Seven Libyans are accused of kidnapping and killing three Egyptian nationals whose bodies were found bearing signs of torture, the source added.

READ: At least 43 dead after shipwreck off Libya coast