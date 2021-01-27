900 Holocaust survivors died of covid, Israel says

Some 900 people who survived the Holocaust died from COVID-19 in Israel last year, the country's Central Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, the Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the report, 17,000 Holocaust survivors passed away in Israel in 2020, including 900 as a result of coronavirus.

The statistics bureau report was released to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day marked today.

Honouring the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the increase in hate activity including Islamophobia and xenophobia.

"The international community needs to be mobilised to ensure that tragedies like the Holocaust, Bosnia, Rwanda and Cambodia do not repeat," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Holocaust was the systematic state-sponsored killing of six million Jewish men, women, and children and millions of others by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II.

