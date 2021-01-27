Russia FM: Relations with Iran will not depend on US' 'whims'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday that relations between his country and Iran will not depend on the "whims" of the United States, which is trying to harm the partnership between the two countries by imposing illegal sanctions.

"Our relations are developing based on the interests of the two countries and two peoples, and we build our plans without looking back to any third party," Lavrov said during a joint conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Lavrov said some international players are trying to limit mutual cooperation between Moscow and Tehran through illegal means, "taking advantage" of the unilateral restrictions that contradict international law, stressing that Russia will not allow Iran to be provoked and pushed into a confrontation.

He added that Russia is seeking ways to urge all parties to the Iranian nuclear deal to return to their obligations.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister affirmed that his country is looking forward to cooperating closely with Russia.

Zarif said the new US administration's statements are words that need to be translated into actions, stressing that Tehran would return to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement, if Washington lifted its sanctions.

The officials discussed building new units at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and signed a bilateral agreement on information security.