Libya's Amazigh agree to establish administrative subdivision

January 30, 2021 at 10:19 am | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
Children wave flags of Libya and the Amazigh on June 21, 2020 [MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images]
The Libya Amazigh Channel on Facebook has reported that the meeting that took place in Jadu in western Libya, between the local councils of the Berber towns and villages and the Supreme Council for the Amazigh of Libya (SCAL), resulted in a decision to establish an administrative subdivision for the Berber community.

It was reported that this new administrative district will include the Amazigh municipalities in the Nafusa Mountains and Zuwara. If officially approved, the new subdivision will be the fourth in the country in addition to the three historical regions of Tripoli, Barqa, and Fezzan.

The participants in the Jadu meeting also agreed to: "Reject the draft constitution categorically and boycott the referendum on it."

