Turkey, Qatar agree to boost economic cooperation

February 2, 2021 at 1:02 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Qatar, Turkey
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) attend a signing ceremony at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on 26 November 2020. [Emin Sansar - Anadolu Agency]
The Capital Markets Board of Turkey and the Qatar Financial Centre Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost economic cooperation, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Capital Markets Board of Turkey said in a statement yesterday that the deal was signed on 28 January.

The statement added that the Chairman of the Capital Markets Board, Ali Fuat Taskesenlioglu, signed the MoU on behalf of the Turkish side, while the CEO of Qatar Financial Centre Authority, Michael Ryan, signed it on behalf of Qatar.

The MoU provides for the two institutions to exchange technical information, expertise and cooperation.

