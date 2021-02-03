EU warns Kosovo against opening embassy in Jerusalem

The EU yesterday warned Kosovo against opening its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, Shehab news agency reported Israeli media saying.

According to the news site, the Times of Israel reported that the EU had asked Kosovo not to open an embassy in Jerusalem and to commit to the EU stance and UN Security Council Resolution 478 which states that foreign embassies to Israel should be located in Tel Aviv.

"The EU's position on the relocation of embassies in Jerusalem is clear. All embassies of the EU Member States, as well as the EU Delegation to Israel, are located in Tel Aviv," EU spokesperson Peter Stano told journalists.

READ: Serbia and Kosovo embassy move to occupied Jerusalem could backfire say ex-Israel envoys

He underlined that should it deviate from this agreement, Kosovo would be undermining its path towards EU integration.

"Kosovo has identified EU integration as its strategic priority. The EU expects Kosovo to act in accordance with this commitment so that its European perspective is not undermined," he said.

On Monday, Kosovo and Israel held a virtual meeting to establish ties. "Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo, coming at a key moment for us, thanks to the United States of America, our common and eternal ally," Kosovo's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla said.