EU warns Kosovo against opening embassy in Jerusalem

February 3, 2021 at 10:28 am | Published in: EU, Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Israel, Kosovo, Middle East, News
Workers drag the red carpet next to Kosovo's and Israel's flags displayed during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Pristina on February 1, 2021. - Kosovo and Israel established diplomatic ties on February 1, 2021, with the Muslim-majority territory recognising Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital, putting it at odds with the rest of the Islamic world. In a ceremony held over Zoom in Jerusalem and Pristina, Israeli Foreign Minister and his counterpart from Kosovo signed a joint declaration establishing ties. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)
The EU yesterday warned Kosovo against opening its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, Shehab news agency reported Israeli media saying.

According to the news site, the Times of Israel reported that the EU had asked Kosovo not to open an embassy in Jerusalem and to commit to the EU stance and UN Security Council Resolution 478 which states that foreign embassies to Israel should be located in Tel Aviv.

"The EU's position on the relocation of embassies in Jerusalem is clear. All embassies of the EU Member States, as well as the EU Delegation to Israel, are located in Tel Aviv," EU spokesperson Peter Stano told journalists.

He underlined that should it deviate from this agreement, Kosovo would be undermining its path towards EU integration.

"Kosovo has identified EU integration as its strategic priority. The EU expects Kosovo to act in accordance with this commitment so that its European perspective is not undermined," he said.

On Monday, Kosovo and Israel held a virtual meeting to establish ties. "Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo, coming at a key moment for us, thanks to the United States of America, our common and eternal ally," Kosovo's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla said.

